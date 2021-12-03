Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

GSBC stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $60.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $771.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

