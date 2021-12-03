Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 708 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 182.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.86 million, a P/E ratio of -96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

