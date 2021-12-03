Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce sales of $338.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.70 million to $354.70 million. Premier reported sales of $422.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 14.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 15.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 30.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after buying an additional 341,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $37.05 on Friday. Premier has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.