Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Down 31.4% in November

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 307,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 343,373 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 186,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.