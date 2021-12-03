Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.08

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.08 and traded as high as C$42.05. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$41.03, with a volume of 1,166,373 shares trading hands.

POW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 116.12, a current ratio of 135.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

