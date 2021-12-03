PotCoin (POT) Hits One Day Volume of $426.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $426.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.25 or 0.07907730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.47 or 0.00353504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $549.12 or 0.00998181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00083447 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.32 or 0.00420493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.21 or 0.00402104 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,081,073 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

