Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 714,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $451.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 27,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,465.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 172,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,059 and sold 78,953 shares valued at $597,575. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 65,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 157.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

