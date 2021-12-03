PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $33.29

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $32.31. PLDT shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 59 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
