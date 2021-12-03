PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $33.29

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $32.31. PLDT shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 59 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PLDT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PLDT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in PLDT by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in PLDT by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

