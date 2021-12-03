Playgroundz (IOG) Market Capitalization Hits $228,614.04

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $228,614.04 and approximately $454.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00062987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00071524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00093930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.11 or 0.07965392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,604.67 or 1.00037155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

