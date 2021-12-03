PlayGame (PXG) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $361,346.16 and approximately $40,760.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00240131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

