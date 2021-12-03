Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Plains GP by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 90.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Plains GP by 79.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 12.7% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

