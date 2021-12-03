Pizza Price Tops $0.0316 on Major Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $978,740.54 and $166,084.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011082 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00189445 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.36 or 0.00612003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.