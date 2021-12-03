Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HPP. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of HPP opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 840,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 133,199 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 313,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

