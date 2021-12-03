Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spire in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.77). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spire’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 price target for the company.

SPIR opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Spire has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,771,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth $6,265,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth $6,265,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth $7,518,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth $19,722,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

