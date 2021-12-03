Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

PNW stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.13.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

