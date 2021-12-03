Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $75.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.