Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.