Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,930 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

