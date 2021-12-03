Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

