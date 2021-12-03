Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,180 shares of company stock worth $472,757 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.