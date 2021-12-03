Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average is $130.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.