Pickle Finance Price Tops $9.10 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.10 or 0.00016998 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $16.77 million and $1.91 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,848,976 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,793 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

