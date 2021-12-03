Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.27 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $17.01 million and approximately $400,564.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 50.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00093966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.61 or 0.07913054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,212.68 or 0.99787593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

