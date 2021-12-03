Phantasma 1-Day Volume Tops $11.94 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00005642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $307.51 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,367.48 or 0.99001755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00059104 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00040624 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.93 or 0.00648310 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.