Phala Network (PHA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.11 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $173.30 million and approximately $30.11 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.00249158 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00086954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.