PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of ISD opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $16.66.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
