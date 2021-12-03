PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of ISD opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.