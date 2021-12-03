Pflug Koory LLC Sells 18,267 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,267 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of -183.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.44. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

