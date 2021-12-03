Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,925,000 after purchasing an additional 438,465 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,406,000 after purchasing an additional 814,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

