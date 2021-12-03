Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 47 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $404.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.55 and a 200 day moving average of $404.52. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.