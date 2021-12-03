Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $297.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

