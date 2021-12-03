Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 25th.

LON:POG opened at GBX 20.94 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £828.65 million and a P/E ratio of 52.35. Petropavlovsk has a 12-month low of GBX 17.76 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 34.45 ($0.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

