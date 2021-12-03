PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $625.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.