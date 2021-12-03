Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insider Buys £9,922.25 in Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($36.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($12,963.48).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,787 ($36.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,685.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,986.51. Persimmon Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,432 ($31.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($43.64) to GBX 3,410 ($44.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,338.22 ($43.61).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.