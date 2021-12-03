Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Investec

Research analysts at Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a 3,035.00 price target on the stock.

PSMMY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,557.50.

PSMMY stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

