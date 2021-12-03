Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

