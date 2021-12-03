Pendal Group Limited (PDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Pendal Group Limited (ASX:PDL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Pendal Group’s previous final dividend of $0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Pendal Group alerts:

Pendal Group Company Profile

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pendal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.