PegNet (PEG) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $83.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PegNet has traded 491.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00071652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00094588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,488.99 or 0.07946852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,418.99 or 0.99878423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002686 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.