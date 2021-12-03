Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GB Group to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 865 ($11.30) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,019 ($13.31).

Shares of GBG opened at GBX 747.50 ($9.77) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 856.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 870.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. GB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 999 ($13.05).

In other GB Group news, insider Nick Brown bought 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £97,741.32 ($127,699.66).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

