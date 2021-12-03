Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $189.29 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $216.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.