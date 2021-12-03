Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

