Patron Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $5,156.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

