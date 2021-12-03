Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Upgraded at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems stock opened at C$10.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$870.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$11.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.94.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.