PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) COO Sells $13,642.34 in Stock

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) COO Ajay Roy sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $13,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajay Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Ajay Roy sold 7,516 shares of PARTS iD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $18,639.68.

NYSE ID opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. PARTS iD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the third quarter worth about $42,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ID. DA Davidson cut shares of PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

