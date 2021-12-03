ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $551.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $551.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,206.10 or 0.98534010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00059534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.48 or 0.00646188 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

