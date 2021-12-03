PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PARK24 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

PARK24 stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.85. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. PARK24 has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

