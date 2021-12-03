Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,455,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,005,000 after buying an additional 125,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.