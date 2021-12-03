Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 116,221 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,221 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Paramount Group worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

PGRE opened at $8.38 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

