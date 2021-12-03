Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 224,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after acquiring an additional 57,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.25. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.