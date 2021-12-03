Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 6,242 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.31% of TechTarget worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.18.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,554 shares of company stock worth $18,099,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

