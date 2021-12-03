Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Veritex worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

